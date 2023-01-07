Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida prepares to visit G7 allies

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a whirlwind tour of most G7 countries next week, visiting France, Italy, Great Britain, and Canada, before landing in the US, the final stop. Kishida and US president Joe Biden are due to hold talks in Washington DC on Friday (Jan. 13), discussing issues including the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s ballistic missile program, and regional stability along the Taiwan Strait. The pair might also discuss the possibility of Biden visiting Nagasaki during this year’s annual G7 summit in May, which will be hosted by Japan. A potential visit would mark the...