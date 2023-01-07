NetEase Games acquires Minecraft and Halo Infinite co-developer Skybox Labs

The acquisition craze continues into 2023. While this time it isn't Microsoft buying a major game developer, this latest acquisition is Microsoft-related. Today Chinese internet technology company NetEase announced that their gaming division, NetEase Games, has acquired Canadian studio Skybox Labs. If you haven't heard of Skybox Labs, the studio has worked on some pretty big Xbox titles including Minecraft, Fallout 76, Age of Empires and Halo Infinite as a co-developer. Skybox Labs had previously developed two original titles: TASTEE: Lethal Tactics and Stela. According to the announcement post, "SkyBox Labs will continue to operate independently within NetEase Games under...