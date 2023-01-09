Chinese doctors asked to avoid listing COVID-19 as cause of death, says report

Beijing: China has kept its COVID-19 death toll at a little over 5000, despite funeral homes across the country reportedly overflowing amid an increase in virus cases. Chinese doctors have been asked to avoid listing COVID-19 as a cause of death, NTD reported. A doctor at a hospital in Beijing was asked to not report COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, NTD reported citing The New York Times. Similar warnings have been circulated on Chinese social media. A group chat conversation has asked doctors to not list the COVID-19 virus as the cause of death, as per the NTD...