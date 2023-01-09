The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

House Republicans preparing broad inquiry into FBI and security agencies

January 9, 2023
Source: bostonglobe.com bostonglobe.com
News Snapshot:
The panel would be overseen by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is also poised to become the Judiciary Committee’s chair. It remains to be seen who else Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who made numerous concessions to a far-right faction of his party to win the speakership, will put on it. The House plans to vote this week on a resolution to create a special Judiciary subcommittee on what it calls the “weaponization of the federal government,” a topic that Republicans have signaled could include reviewing investigations into former President Donald Trump. WASHINGTON — Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing a wide-ranging...
