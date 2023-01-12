US, Japan boost security, military cooperation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Japan plan to boost military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks on Wednesday. The U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers are set to agree to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. And, as they prepared to meet, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises. The two nations are revising their joint defense posture as they confront...