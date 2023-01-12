Solar Stocks Jump On Qcells Investment

Solar stocks felt the warmth Wednesday on an announcement that Korea-based Qcells will spend $2.5 billion on a massive expansion of its solar power manufacturing facilities in the U.S. state of Georgia. X Solar stocks getting a lift include First Solar (FSLR), SolarEdgeTecnologies (SEDG), Shoals Technologies (SHLS) and Array Technologies (ARRY). A statement from President Joe Biden said the Qcells investment is the largest solar power investment ever in the U.S. '"It will bring back our supply chains so we aren't reliant on other countries," Biden said. "It will lower the cost of clean energy and help us combat the...