Four stunning debut fiction novels by Bay Area authors of color

While many of us will remember the last year as a time when superstar authors published highly-anticipated follow-ups — think Michelle Obama, Jennifer Egan and Hanya Yanagihara — it was also a banner year for emerging voices. Bay Area authors of color, led by Oakland’s Leila Mottley, whose powerful first novel is being translated into 15 languages, made splashy debuts we’re still talking about. Here are four Bay Area authors to watch. Leila Mottley, “Nightcrawling” “Nightcrawling,” Leila Mottley’s book about a Black girl in East Oakland who gets caught in a storm of poverty, sex trafficking and corrupt cops, blew...