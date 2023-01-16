Folding motorcycle to colour-changing car: 27 wonder products from CES

Last January, deserted exhibition floors and sparse crowds almost sounded the death knell for the world’s biggest tech show, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The world was just about limping back from the pandemic scare. This year, the show was back with a vengeance in Las Vegas with companies showcasing cars and laptops that change colour; TV screens that can be attached to any surface and even transform from flat to curved at the click of a button; motorcycles that can be folded; robot helpers and smart stethoscopes to aid doctors, among others. Here are some of the best products...