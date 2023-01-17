Chinese e-commerce logistics company Zongteng inaugurates Paris air route

Zongteng Group, a large China-based provider of cross-border warehousing and logistics services for e-commerce sellers, on Monday celebrated its inaugural freighter flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport. The company purchased the used Boeing 777 aircraft last year to increase its line-haul transport capabilities for better control and speed of deliveries. Central Airlines is operating the cargo jet three to four times per week from Shenzhen to Paris on behalf of Zongteng subsidiary YunExpress. A second 777 freighter is expected to enter service during the third quarter, doubling cargo capacity and the number of weekly flights. Zongteng and Central...