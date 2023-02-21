Hong Kong opens doors to retail investors for trading large crypto tokens

In a major move to establish itself as a crypto hub, Hong Kong plans to allow retail investors to trade certain digital currencies on licensed exchanges. This move contradict China's stance on crypto related transactions which are outright banned and U.S. crack down on crypto industry. While there was no mention as to which large-cap tokens would be allowed, Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) spokesperson said they would likely be Bitcoin and Ether, two of the biggest digital assets by market value. Hong Kong securities and futures markets regulator announced safeguards like knowledge tests, risk profiles and reasonable limits on...