Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due

The stock market rally showed strong action this past week, as bank fears ebbed. The major indexes reclaimed key levels and many leading stocks are flashing buy signals or setting up. X Tesla (TSLA) and China EV rivals BYD (BYDDF), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) are in focus over the weekend. Li Auto, XPeng and Nio reported March and first-quarter sales on Saturday. EV and battery giant BYD is due this weekend as well. Tesla will release first-quarter delivery and production figures, probably on Sunday. Analysts expect another record quarter for deliveries, thanks to hefty price cuts....