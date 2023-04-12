There will be no dearth of investment: Saint Gobain CFO

After Saint Gobain group met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in France on Tuesday, Saint-Gobain Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sreedhar N gave detailed information about the discussion held with the Commerce Minister. While speaking to ANI, Saint Gobain CFO Sreedhar N said that Saint Gobain group has invested a lot in India and India is a very important country for Saint Gobain group. In the last eight years, their investment in India has doubled. "Our confidence has increased even more. Now after meeting the minister, there is confidence because when the government policies are business-friendly, any business is ready to...