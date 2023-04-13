U.S. sanctions hit more than 120 targets supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

People walk past a desk promoting Russian army service in Moscow, on April 12.YULIA MOROZOVA/Reuters The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on more than 120 people and entities to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, targeting a private military company, a China-based firm and entities linked to state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, among others. The sanctions, imposed by the Treasury and State departments in concert with Britain, hit entities and individuals across over 20 countries and jurisdictions, including facilitators of sanctions evasion, the State Department said in a statement. Separately, the Treasury said it imposed sanctions on Russian...