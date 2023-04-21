ChatGPT won't take over from humans

watch now Nothing can beat the human mind — not even AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, says Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian information technology services giant Infosys , told CNBC in an exclusive interview. The internet is abuzz with all the things that ChatGPT can do, ranging from essay-writing to coding to conversations like a human. Launched by U.S.-based OpenAI in November, ChatGPT has also spun clones — Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Baidu have launched their own versions. "ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay," said Murthy, told CNBC's Tanvir...