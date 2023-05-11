The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

SEC, Covington dig in their heels as judge weighs US demand for client names

May 11, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
May 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve its dispute with law firm Covington & Burling over the agency's demand for the names of 300 clients affected by a cyberattack on the firm. But both sides indicated during the hearing in Washington, D.C., that a court order would be necessary to break the impasse. The SEC sued Covington in January to force the prominent Washington-based firm to identify public company clients whose information was accessed or stolen in the breach. The hack was carried out by the Chinese-linked Hafnium cyber-espionage...
