People in Montana will soon need a TikTok VPN to keep accessing the app

People living in Montana will soon need to download a VPN service to keep accessing TikTok. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed for the proposed ban to become law on Wednesday May 17, with the block due to be officially enforced on January 1, 2024. The move makes Montana the first US state to ban TikTok, raising concerns over their right to free speech - so we've looked at what's at stake for the future of the Chinese social media giant in the country and how using a TikTok VPN might help. Montana TikTok ban Gianforte described Montana's TikTok ban as,...