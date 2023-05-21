The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Why buy the Pixel Tablet when you can get the Pixel Fold instead?

May 21, 2023
Source: xda-developers.com xda-developers.com
News Snapshot:
Google recently announced two new products at its annual developer conference: a foldable phone and a tablet. I was on the ground at I/O and I can confirm the Pixel Fold garnered significantly more interest than the Pixel Tablet during demo sessions. It's understandable — foldables are still a relatively "new" thing in the mobile space (especially in North America) and it requires more cutting-edge hardware to pull off, while a tablet is... a larger slab phone with thicker bezels. XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While the two devices are priced so far apart they...
