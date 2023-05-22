China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States

Open this photo in gallery: Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc.Steve Helber/The Associated Press Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China’s government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that pose hazards to China’s information infrastructure and affect national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said...