Asia tech’s next challenge is resetting the bar

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The instinct is to sell. Asia technology companies from Singapore to China are making the right noises on cost cutting and are mostly moving in the right direction but can’t do enough to please investors. The market’s high expectations are a sticky problem for a sector on the mend. “Stocks in this part of the world fall on a miss and fall on a beat as well”, Venugopal Garre, a senior analyst at Bernstein wrote to clients after shares of Singapore’s Grab (GRAB.O) crashed 15% on Thursday despite the ride-hailing to deliveries company...