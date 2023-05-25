‘Dream come true’: Shein opens pop-up in Sydney’s Parramatta

News that Shein will hold a pop-up store in Sydney’s west this weekend has sent fans into a frenzy. The Chinese conglomerate, known as the Amazon of the fast fashion world, is an online retailer known for its apparel, accessories, footwear and home items, most of which sell for between $8 and $30. After popping up with a brick-and-mortar store in Melbourne last year, it will trade for three days from this Friday until Sunday in Parramatta. The announcement was met with an excited response from shoppers, with many taking to social media to declare their “time has come”. News...