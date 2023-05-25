US, Microsoft warn Chinese hackers attacking 'critical' infrastructure

State-sponsored Chinese hackers have infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks, the United States, its Western allies and Microsoft said Wednesday while warning that similar espionage attacks could be occurring globally. Microsoft highlighted Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean with a vital military outpost, as one of the targets, but said "malicious" activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States. It said the hacking, dubbed "Volt Typhoon", had started in mid-2021 and was likely aimed at hampering the United States if there was conflict in the region. "Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is...