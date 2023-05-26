GLOBAL MARKETS-Nvidia fuels Wall Street gains; gold falls to two-month low

Progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks bolstered global equities and sent gold prices to a two-month low on Thursday, as forecast-smashing revenue from chipmaker Nvidia fueled a rally in AI-related companies. Treasury yields were up and the U.S. dollar climbed to its highest level since mid-March. European markets fell under pressure from news that its biggest economy, Germany, had sagged into recession. U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were edging close to an agreement on the U.S. debt ceiling, according to a person familiar with the talks. The two sides were just $70 billion apart on...