The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs

May 27, 2023
Source: clickondetroit.com clickondetroit.com
News Snapshot:
FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27, 2023, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter