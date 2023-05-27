The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

South Korea seeks to counter China's economic coercion, diversify trading partners: Report

May 27, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com
Despite the fact that China is South Korea's largest commercial partner, observers say Seoul's growing connections with the United States and other wealthy democratic countries demonstrate its desire to offset Beijing's economic pressure, reported Voice of America. After a month of diplomacy that included summits with the US and G7 leaders, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin stated Wednesday at a hearing in Seoul that "reducing our reliance on China" and "diversifying our trading partners will help our economy." President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a Cabinet meeting on Monday following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and stated that he...
