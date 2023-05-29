Dow Jones Futures Loom: Debt-Ceiling Deal In Focus For AI-Led Market Rally

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with a debt-ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and House Republicans in focus. The Saturday night agreement would head off a looming sovereign default. How will the stock market rally react to the debt-limit resolution? X The market rally last week was divergent but ended on a hopeful note. The indexes were solidly lower as of Wednesday. Techs then boomed as Nvidia (NVDA) skyrocketed, sending chips and artificial intelligence plays soaring. Meanwhile, signs of progress on a debt-ceiling deal also buoyed markets Friday. Still, the...