North Korea confirms June launch of military spy satellite

North Korea has said it will launch its first military spy satellite in June and described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for monitoring the United States’ “reckless” military exercises with rival South Korea. The statement came a day after North Korea notified Japan’s coast guard that it plans to launch a satellite sometime between 31 May and 11 June, and that the event may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island. Japan said Monday it had been informed by Pyongyang that a satellite launch could happen as early as this week, but...