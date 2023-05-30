Hackers targeted Canada’s gas infrastructure. How do renewables fit into cybersecurity in Canada?

Experts say cleantech operators will face the same cybersecurity threats as their fossil fuel counterparts and should seize the opportunity to build strong defences into their infrastructure. News of pro-Russia hackers allegedly gaining access to Canada’s gas infrastructure brought cybersecurity concerns to the fore last month. To protect our power grid, industry insiders say Canada needs to step up regulations safeguarding energy systems that are vulnerable to attack. Energy infrastructure all over the world is regularly targeted by both cybercriminals looking to extort companies and state-sponsored actors trying to get a leg up on other nations. Oil infrastructure was the...