The Quad is rebalancing

The Quad Summit, held this month, brought together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States once again to review progress and commit to developments. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan instead of being held in Australia, as planned earlier. Yet, the group managed to bring out the Quad leaders’ Vision Statement and Joint Statement, promising expanded commitments and announcing new mechanisms to facilitate cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad is deftly rebalancing itself as a group with core security interests in the Indo-Pacific without specifically outlining such intentions, even...