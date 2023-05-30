China ‘will be greatest challenge to UK interests and economic security by 2030’

China will present the “greatest challenge” to the UK’s overseas interests and economic security by 2030, according to an intelligence chief. Adrian Bird, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, said the UK must be “alive to the challenges” posed by China as it seeks to disrupt supplies of key technologies and materials, with an “increasing threat” from its military and spies. Mr Bird’s remarks came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that an increasingly authoritarian China poses the “biggest challenge of our age” and is the “only country with both the means and intent to reshape the world order”. The Government...