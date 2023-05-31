Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

China’s industry minister has met Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss the development of electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles, officials in Beijing said. Mr Musk joined a series of CEOs from global companies including Apple who have met Chinese cabinet officials this year following the lifting of anti-virus controls. The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies which have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms, US-Chinese political tension and pressure to align their plans with the ruling party’s economic development goals. Industry minister Jin Zhuanglong and...