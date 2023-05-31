The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

May 31, 2023
Source: belfasttelegraph.co.uk belfasttelegraph.co.uk
News Snapshot:
China’s industry minister has met Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss the development of electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles, officials in Beijing said. Mr Musk joined a series of CEOs from global companies including Apple who have met Chinese cabinet officials this year following the lifting of anti-virus controls. The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies which have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms, US-Chinese political tension and pressure to align their plans with the ruling party’s economic development goals. Industry minister Jin Zhuanglong and...
