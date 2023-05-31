BGMI now available in India: Here’s how to download and restore your old account

In July last year, the popular shooting game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) disappeared from both Apple App Store and Google Play Store over concerns that the app was sharing data with servers in China. Almost a year after BGMI was banned, South Korean gaming maker Krafton announced that BGMI 2.5 is now available in India on both Android and iOS devices. While BGMI was available for pre-load on the Google Play Store on May 27, the server went live on May 29. Soon after, many players complained that they couldn’t log in and were getting an error. Even though some...