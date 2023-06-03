The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress

June 3, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks to receive Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (not pictured) before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on June 1.SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images U.S. congressional leaders have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress during a visit to Washington later this month as the U.S. looks to deepen its bonds with India, the world’s most populous democracy, to counter China’s growing influence even as Modi has faced criticism for eroding India’s democratic traditions and human rights. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority...
