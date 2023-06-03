UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article. QUESTION 1 With reference to Kavach, consider the following statements: 1. It is an automatic protection system in development since 2012, under the name Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). 2. It is an indigenously developed technology of India. Which of the above statement(s) given above is/are correct? (a) 1 only (b) 2 only (c) Both 1 and 2...