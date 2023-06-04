Dollar dominance could give way to a new regime that includes the euro, yuan, CBDCs, and maybe something 'we have yet to see'

C.J. Burton/Getty Images The currency regime may see multiple players in the future, TD economist Vikram Rai wrote. The euro and yuan are the dollar's biggest contenders, though it would take years to replace it. The process could speed up with the introduction of central bank digital currencies. While no immediate threat exists that would end the dollar's dominance in the near future, the greenback's hegemony is increasingly at risk, said Vikram Rai, a senior economist at TD Bank. Though still nascent, alternatives are emerging that may one day take away from the dollar's strength, establishing a less concentrated currency...