Today’s Latest Business News, Finance and Share Market News at 9:30 am on 5 June 2023

Let us begin with top news from Industry: A department of telecommunications task force has recommended that the government provide incentives up to 75% for domestic design and manufacturing of telecom chipsets. Currently, under the Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the government is providing a fiscal support of 50% of the project cost, which is uniform across all technology nodes. Semiconductors are used in manufacturing all kind of products, ranging from mobile phones & electronic products to automobiles.Though the semiconductor incentive policy has been drafted by the ministry of electronics...