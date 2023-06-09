Rishi Sunak’s AI summit: what is its aim, and is it really necessary?

Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK will host a global summit on safety in artificial intelligence in the autumn, as fears grow that the technology’s rapid advancement could spin out of control. Safety concerns are mounting after breakthroughs in generative AI, which can produce convincing text, images and even voice on command, with tech executives such as Elon Musk among the figures expressing alarm. Here is a look at what the summit might achieve. What is the aim of the summit? The prime minister has changed his tone on AI in recent weeks. Having been overwhelmingly optimistic about the...