How a paralised man learned to walk again … using his thoughts

Gert-Jan Oskam has for more than a decade been paralyzed from the waist down. He is now able to stand and walk with only the assistance of a walker. Photograph: Jimmy Ravier/EPFL via The New York Times Gert-Jan Oskam was living in China in 2011 when he was in a motorcycle incident that left him paralysed from the hips down. Now, with a combination of devices, scientists have given him control over his lower body again. “For 12 years I’ve been trying to get back my feet,” said Oskam. “Now I have learned how to walk normal, natural.” In a...