Good day. Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Monday, June 12, 2023. READ: AFP vows to protect PH amid challenges AS the nation commemorates its 125th Independence Day today, June 12, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. vowed that his department will continue to "strive for the protection and betterment of our motherland" amid growing challenges in the Southeast Asian region. Teodoro said that as the newly designated Defense secretary, it is a great honor for him to celebrate Independence Day as a part of the organization serving as "the custodian of our sovereignty." Filipinos commemorate this...