A Chinese climber saved from Mount Everest has been caught in a social media firestorm after being accused of refusing to pay a promised $10,000 fee to the Sherpas who rescued her

In this picture taken on April 30, 2021, mountaineers are seen trekking in the Mount Everest region of Solukhumbu district. PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images A Chinese woman saved from Everest was accused of refusing to pay the Sherpas who rescued her. Bloggers and social media posts cited her fellow climbers saying she only paid $4,000 of a $10,000 fee. Amid the fallout, her partner company said it would take responsibility and pay her rescue expenses. The rescue of a Chinese woman from Mount Everest kicked off a social media firestorm last week after she was accused of refusing to...