A Chinese climber saved from Mount Everest has been caught in a social media firestorm after being accused of refusing to pay a promised $10,000 fee to the Sherpas who rescued her

June 13, 2023
In this picture taken on April 30, 2021, mountaineers are seen trekking in the Mount Everest region of Solukhumbu district. PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images A Chinese woman saved from Everest was accused of refusing to pay the Sherpas who rescued her. Bloggers and social media posts cited her fellow climbers saying she only paid $4,000 of a $10,000 fee. Amid the fallout, her partner company said it would take responsibility and pay her rescue expenses. The rescue of a Chinese woman from Mount Everest kicked off a social media firestorm last week after she was accused of refusing to...
