Honor 90 series is set to launch globally in July

June 14, 2023
What you need to know The Honor 90 series launched in China in May. The global launch of the same series is taking place in Paris in July. The event is set for July 6, and it will be a global launch of flagship handsets. Honor 90 series will soon launch in global markets, as promised by the company during the series' China launch in May. In a new tweet, Honor announced the launch in Paris for Summer at Pavillon Gabriel on July 6. ? Summer in Paris just got more exciting! Mark your calendars for the #HONOR90 launch event...
