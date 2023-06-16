Chinese spies accused of worldwide cyber espionage

More from on the road Online attackers with clear links to China are behind a vast cyber espionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing, Google subsidiary Mandiant says. “This is the broadest cyber espionage campaign known to be conducted by a China-nexus threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Mandiant chief technology officer Charles Carmakal on Friday. The cyberattackers compromised the computer defences of hundreds of organisations, in some cases stealing “emails of prominent employees dealing in matters of interest to the Chinese government,” Mr Carmakal added. Mandiant, an American cybersecurity firm,...