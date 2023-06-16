South Korea recovers part of rocket used in North's failed satellite launch

South Korea has recovered from the sea part of a rocket used in North Korea's failed attempt to launch its first military satellite last month, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday. The debris was salvaged on Thursday evening, the military said, adding that they continued to search for additional objects from what the North claimed was a space launch vehicle. On May 31, North Korea tried to launch its first spy satellite, but the flight ended in failure with the booster and payload plunging into the sea. South Korea found debris off its west coast soon after the...