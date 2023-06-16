Experimental Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Gets Go-Ahead In China

China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration has issued a license to the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics (SINAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences to operate China's first "Thorium Molten Salt Reactor - Liquid Fuel 1" (TMSR-LF1), which was under construction between 2018 and 2021 in Wuwei city. This is the first license given in China for this type of reactor but it is not the only one being built. In 2021, we reported the construction of two other reactors. While popular decades ago, these types of reactors, known as fast reactors, are no longer common, with only two commercial ones...