European shares close on three-week high

The FTSE 100 climbed on Friday, with defensive stocks such as utilities and healthcare leading the charge. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg European shares closed at a three-week high on Friday, underpinned by luxury and defence stocks at the end of a week that was dominated by big central bank policy decisions. DUBLIN The Irish index of shares gained 1 per cent on Friday, closing the week at 8,772. Bank shares were mixed, with Bank of Ireland marginally lower at €9.37 but AIB gaining 1.6 per cent, ending the week at just under €3.96. Permanent TSB was up 1.4 per cent to...