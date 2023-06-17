LCD monitor shipments were still down in Q1 2023, but market recovery is inbound

TechSpot is celebrating its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust The big picture: The downward slide that affected most hardware markets throughout 2022 continued to stifle LCD monitor shipments in early 2023, but some vendors have started to turn the quarter. Analysts believe multiple factors emanating from China could trigger a market recovery sometime this year. TrendForce reports that most major LCD monitor sellers saw declining shipments in the first quarter of 2023. However, positive numbers from some companies could signal an overall market recovery in the next quarter. Compared to Q4 2022, the global...