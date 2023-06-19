France makes push to be Europe's A.I. hub setting up U.S. challenge

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the country's premier technology event Viva Tech. Macron told CNBC France will "invest like crazy" into A.I. Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images PARIS — France is making a major push to position itself as Europe's hub for artificial intelligence, throwing its weight behind the fast-growing and much-hyped technology. "I think we are number one [in AI] in continental Europe, and we have to accelerate," French President Emmanuel Macron told CNBC's Karen Tso last week. Countries are looking to position themselves as AI hubs, because the technology is seen as revolutionary and therefore of...