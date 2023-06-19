The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Sports happenings in Singapore (12-18 Jun)

June 19, 2023
Source: sg.news.yahoo.com sg.news.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
Powerlifter Farhanna Farid (left) broke the deadlift world record in her weight division, while archers Contessa Loh and Eer Jiang Ying (right) won gold at the Asia Cup. (PHOTOS: Powerlifting Singapore/Archery Association of Singapore) SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (12 to 18 June): Farhanna Farid breaks powerlifting world record en route to gold Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid recorded her sixth world record in the women's Under-52kg division, with a 203kg deadlift that won her the gold medal at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta on 11...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter