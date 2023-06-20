The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US lawmakers to urge automakers to cut reliance on China

June 20, 2023
[1/2] The GM logo is seen on the China Headquarters in Shanghai, China, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will urge the CEOs of Ford Motor (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) to shrink reliance on China auto parts, particularly electric vehicle batteries, sources told Reuters on Monday. Four lawmakers who are part of the House of Representatives China Select Committee will travel to Detroit Tuesday to meet with Ford's Jim Farley and GM's Mary Barra, the sources said. Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley...
