Bizarre detail in Coles shopper’s home delivery leaves him speechless

A Coles customer has taken to social media to point out a very unexpected discovery in a home delivery order. Posting on Facebook, the shopper shared images of a recent Coles Online order which had been left on their doorstep. The photographs showed five paper bags filled with the customer’s order, with some extra items - including eggs, garbage bags, toothpaste and a saucepan - scattered on the floor on their own. For more Lifestyle related news and videos check out Lifestyle >> But while the shopper was unhappy about some of his groceries being left on the ground, he...