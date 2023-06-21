Xi-Blinken peace is fragile and won't last

Xi Jinping’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may have resulted in a temporary truce, but it is clear that the Chinese president wants stability in US-China relations on his own terms. Beijing’s actions during Blinken’s indicate that Xi isn’t conceding ground to the US at this time. While signalling the need to stabilise relations, Xi told Blinken categorically that China will not allow the US to dictate Beijing’s choices through containment strategies like sanctions on Chinese companies and the formation of alliances such as the Quad. He reiterated China’s “legitimate right to development” and called on the...